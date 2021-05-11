NESN Logo Sign In

It’s another busy night on the NESN networks, as both the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins are back in action.

The Red Sox return home to open a must-see three-game set against the American League West-leading Oakland Athletics. Meanwhile, the Bruins are in Washington, D.C., to finish their regular season against the Capitals in a mini-preview of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Coverage of Red Sox-A’s can be seen on NESN beginning at 6 p.m. ET, with an hour of pregame leading up to first pitch from Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. After the final out, keep it with NESN for a full hour of postgame coverage. B’s-Caps, on the other hand, can be seen on NESN+ with pregame beginning at 6 p.m. leading up to a 7 p.m. puck drop in D.C.

You can also stream both games online with Watch NESN Live.

Here’s a full rundown of Tuesday night’s Red Sox and Bruins programming on the NESN networks. All times are Eastern.

NESN

6 p.m.: “Red Sox First Pitch”

6:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Gameday”

7 p.m.: A’s at Red Sox

10 p.m.: “Red Sox Extra Innings”

10:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Final”

NESN+

6 p.m.: “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout”

6:30 p.m.: Bruins Face-Off”

7 p.m.: Bruins at Capitals

9:30 p.m.: “Bruins Overtime”

10 p.m.: “Bruins Postgame Final”