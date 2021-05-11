It’s another busy night on the NESN networks, as both the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins are back in action.
The Red Sox return home to open a must-see three-game set against the American League West-leading Oakland Athletics. Meanwhile, the Bruins are in Washington, D.C., to finish their regular season against the Capitals in a mini-preview of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.
Coverage of Red Sox-A’s can be seen on NESN beginning at 6 p.m. ET, with an hour of pregame leading up to first pitch from Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. After the final out, keep it with NESN for a full hour of postgame coverage. B’s-Caps, on the other hand, can be seen on NESN+ with pregame beginning at 6 p.m. leading up to a 7 p.m. puck drop in D.C.
You can also stream both games online with Watch NESN Live.
Here’s a full rundown of Tuesday night’s Red Sox and Bruins programming on the NESN networks. All times are Eastern.
NESN
6 p.m.: “Red Sox First Pitch”
6:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Gameday”
7 p.m.: A’s at Red Sox
10 p.m.: “Red Sox Extra Innings”
10:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Final”
NESN+
6 p.m.: “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout”
6:30 p.m.: Bruins Face-Off”
7 p.m.: Bruins at Capitals
9:30 p.m.: “Bruins Overtime”
10 p.m.: “Bruins Postgame Final”