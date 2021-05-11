Taylor Hall Expresses Desire To Explore Contract Extension With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall is loving being a Boston Bruin. The Bruins are loving having Hall.

Now, the objective is making something work for the long term.

The veteran winger has been thriving since landing in Boston ahead of the NHL trade deadline last month. Thanks to two goals Monday — including the game-winner — against the New York Islanders, Hall has eight goals and six assists in just 16 games with the B’s.

But Hall is set to be an unrestricted free agent after the current campaign. He’s not the only notable pending UFA for Boston, with Tuukka Rask, David Krejci, Mike Reilly and Jaroslav Halak also set to hit the open market.

However, both Hall and his agent, Darren Ferris, expressed to the Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont that the 29-year-old would like to stay in Boston.

From Dupont’s feature:

“Ferris said he expects to restart talks ‘in no time at all’ with Sweeney, aimed at keeping Hall in Boston long term. Hall has been open about his eagerness to stay.