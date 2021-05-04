NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask is on the doorstep of being one of the most statistically successful Boston Bruins goaltenders in franchise history.

Rask has guided the B’s through plenty of lengthy playoff runs, so much so that this year he could become the Bruins’ winningest postseason goaltender.

He’s just two victories shy of matching the mark set by Gerry Cheevers.

Tuukka Rask (51-42), who already owns the most regular-season wins among @NHLBruins goaltenders, needs two during the #StanleyCup Playoffs to tie Gerry Cheevers (53-34) for first place in franchise history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/6q3292oFWG pic.twitter.com/KsNzd9bFMg — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 4, 2021

So, if Rask is to reach the record this season, it’ll mean Boston is one win away from the second round of the playoffs.

Right now, the Bruins, who clinched their playoff berth Monday, sit in third place in the East Division. If the postseason started today, they would face the Pittsburgh Penguins, but that could change over the coming days.

As for Rask, he’s in line to play two of Boston’s final four regular season games, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Tuesday. He’ll be Boston’s No. 1 in the playoffs, where he owns a 51-42 record with a .926 save percentage and 2.20 goals against average.