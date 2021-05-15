Hunter Renfroe Heating Up In Big Way Offensively For Red Sox In May

NESN Logo Sign In

The month of May has been kind to Hunter Renfroe so far.

After a slow start in April, the Boston Red Sox outfielder has been heating up at the plate so far in May and continued to make his presence felt in the squad’s 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Renfroe has turned things around on the offensive end hitting an impressive .327 in May to go along with four home runs, including one Friday, and 11 RBIs.

