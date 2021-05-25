Kendrick Perkins Reveals What Some NBA Players Think Of Brad Stevens

NESN Logo Sign In

We’ve heard multiple basketball talking heads wonder whether keeping Brad Stevens is in the Celtics’ best interest moving forward.

Stevens doubters apparently exist in numbers within the NBA as well.

Former Boston center Kendrick Perkins recently appeared on CLNS Media’s “Celtics Post Game Show Overtime” and revealed he’s heard from players in the league who think Stevens no longer is the right fit for the Celtics.

“I don’t know what players are saying in the locker room for the Celtics, but I know what players are saying around the league. Players around the league say, ‘Brad ain’t the guy for the job. Brad ain’t the guy for the Celtics,'” Perkins said. “People say that, and I’m talking about players that play the game right now.”

Perkins added: “To me, man, it’s just hard for me to sit back and watch a young coach not being able to really relate and get the best out of two young stars and what he got night in and night out. You know, I’m not going to be the one to call for Brad’s job, but he do got to do some type of self-evaluation.”

Whether those aforementioned players are correct is up for debate. But according to league insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics do not have any plans to move on from Stevens any time soon.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images