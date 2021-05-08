NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool might benefit from the fact Southampton is playing out the string.

The teams will meet Saturday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 34 game. Liverpool is in seventh place with 54 points. A win would lift Jurgen Klopp’s team into sixth place, just one point behind fifth-place West Ham. Southampton is in 16th place with 37 points. However, the Saints are all-but secure from relegation, thanks to their 10-point lead over Fulham with just four games remaining in the season.

Jordan Henderson remains sidelined due to injury, but the Liverpool captain could return to action in the coming weeks.

Southampton will be without defender Ryan Bertrand and forward Danny Ings, both of whom are injured. Takumi Minamino is ineligible to play because he is on loan from parent club Liverpool.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Southampton in the United States:

When: Saturday, May 8, at 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | Telemundo

Live Stream: Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/418866-wolves-premier-league-match-report" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>