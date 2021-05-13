Make Your NASCAR Drydene 400 Race Picks At NESN Games To Win

NESN Logo Sign In

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Sunday in the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway, you can play along, thanks to NESN Games.

NESN?s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for Sunday’s Cup race in Deleware. Martin Truex Jr., fresh off last weekend’s win at Darlington Raceway, is on the pole alongside points leader Denny Hamlin with William Byron, Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick rounding out the top five.

The rules for our “Drydene 400 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 2 p.m. ET deadline.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ?47 online store!

