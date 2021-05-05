NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NFL Draft marked the long-awaited opportunity for many prospects while also depicting the harsh reality for some who have been in the league already.

After all, when you’re a quarterback for a team who drafts a first-round signal-caller, a linebacker on a team who selects a high-end linebacker or a tight end on a team that drafts a generational tight end, well, the end for you could very well be near.

That’s the case for these 10 players:

Cam Newton, New England Patriots quarterback

The Patriots used their No. 15 overall pick to draft Alabama signal-caller Mac Jones. Jones widely is regarded as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the class while his former coach even believes he could be ready to start Week 1. So, while Patriots head coach Bill Belichick tabbed Newton as the starter heading into the season even after the selection, it certainly shouldn’t be a sign of long-term confidence for the Newton camp.

Andy Dalton, Chicago Bears quarterback

Chicago traded up for Ohio State prospect Justin Fields clearly signaling the signal-caller is the long-term plan behind center. Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Bears this offseason and, despite Chicago’s QB1 tweet earlier this offseason, Fields should be thrown into the fire rather quickly… especially since head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace are fighting to keep their jobs.

Dallas Cowboys linebackers Leighton Vander Esch, Jaylen Smith

The Cowboys had Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons fall to them at No. 12 overall even after trading back. And while the Cowboys had bigger defensive needs — cornerback, safety — owner Jerry Jones noted Parsons was the highest-ranked defensive player on Dallas’ big board. They doubled down and grabbed LSU linebacker Jabari Cox in the fourth round, as well. So, it clearly puts Vander Esch and Smith on notice. Vander Esch has missed 13 games over the past two seasons while Smith took a massive step backward in 2020. It’s almost definite one will not be with the Cowboys next season, and perhaps Dallas signaled who that will be by declining Vander Esch’s fifth-year option.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback

Garoppolo knew his fate hung in the balance as soon as the 49ers traded up for the No. 3 overall pick in March. San Francisco used it to select quarterback Trey Lance, whose long-term potential has tantalized those around the league. The 49ers seem to have dug their feet into the fact they won’t trade Garoppolo this offseason, and whether that proves true or not, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll be the starter past Week 6 if he struggles, gets hurt, or if head coach Kyle Shanahan simply pulls the plug.