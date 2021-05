NESN Logo Sign In

You don’t see this every day.

No, we’re not talking about the grand slam. We’re talking about the batter behind it.

Braves relief pitcher Huascar Ynoa was responsible for the sixth-inning home run in Tuesday night’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

And yes, it was as monstrous as advertised.

Take a look:

That’s one way to get run support.