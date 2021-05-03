NESN Logo Sign In

There were rumors before the 2021 NFL Draft that the New Orleans Saints were trying to trade up into the top 10, potentially with an eye toward selecting a cornerback.

That obviously never came to fruition, with the Saints instead standing pat and choosing Houston defensive end Payton Turner with the 28th overall pick last Thursday night.

Well, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi confirmed Monday on the latest episode of “The GM Shuffle” podcast that New Orleans did indeed target a cornerback, possibly South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn, whom the Carolina Panthers picked at No. 8.

And the Saints apparently had a Plan B that fell through, too: They reportedly tried to trade up for Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, ultimately selected at No. 15 by the New England Patriots.

“But, and I’ve had this confirmed to me by two teams, (the Saints) were trying to get up above New England to get Mac Jones,” said Lombardi, who worked alongside Bill Belichick in New England and Cleveland. “I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. Everybody will deny it: ‘No, no no.’ I’m just telling you. They couldn’t get there.

“Why? Because Minnesota traded with the Jets (to No. 14); Minnesota didn’t go back as far as New Orleans, and (the Vikings) got a good deal. (No.) 13 wasn’t moving because (Rashawn) Slater was there; the Chargers weren’t going to move. (No.) 12 wasn’t moving because Dallas was going to take (Micah) Parsons. (No.) 11 became (Justin) Fields (to the Bears).

“So, there was nowhere for (the Saints) to go. There was nowhere for them to go. I don’t know if the Saints called New England to try to trade for that pick or if they knew New England was going to just take Mac Jones.”