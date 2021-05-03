Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Winners & Losers: How Picks Affected Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

Some Patriots players are on the hot seat after New England added eight rookies in the 2021 NFL Draft over the weekend.

Others are sitting pretty as they watched the Patriots wait until the later rounds of the draft to address their positions.

Here are the Patriots’ winners and losers coming out of the weekend:

WINNERS

Patriots’ wide receivers

For the second straight year, the NFL draft was loaded with wide receivers, and for the second straight year, the Patriots didn’t come away with a wideout in the first six rounds. New England didn’t draft a wide receiver at all in 2020. They waited until the seventh round to take UCF wideout Tre Nixon in the 2021 NFL Draft.

That’s good news for the receivers currently on the Patriots’ roster. Nixon is a longshot to make the Week 1 roster, and Devin Smith, Kristian Wilkerson and Isaiah Zuber are right there with him competing for a spot in case the Patriots decide to keep a sixth wideout (or if Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers or Gunner Olszewski go down with an injury).

The Patriots could still sign an available veteran free-agent wideout (they should), and that would complicate matters. But Smith, Wilkerson and Zuber will see plenty of opportunities in training camp and the preseason to prove their worth. Wilkerson is especially a player to watch.