Patriots’ Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry Link Up With Tight End University

New England Patriots tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry are joining some of the top players at their position for a summit this summer.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and retired tight end Greg Olsen created Tight End University. Based on their Instagram account, it appears the plan is to meet up June 23-25 in Nashville.

So far, Kelce, Kittle, Olsen, Smith, Henry, the Detroit Lions’ T.J. Hockenson, the Las Vegas Raiders’ Darren Waller, the Green Bay Packers’ Robert Tonyan, the Denver Broncos’ Noah Fant, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Zach Ertz, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Eric Ebron, the Baltimore Ravens’ Mark Andrews, the Miami Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki, the Cleveland Browns’ David Njoku, Atlanta Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts, the Chicago Bears’ Cole Kmet, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ O.J. Howard and the New York Giants’ Evan Engram have been announced as attendees.

Ebron extended an invite to Jacksonville Jaguars tight end (and former quarterback) Tim Tebow via Twitter.

Smith and Henry both signed with the Patriots via free agency this offseason. They’re the top tight end duo in the NFL.