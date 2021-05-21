NESN Logo Sign In

David Ortiz sure enjoyed the Boston Red Sox’s thrilling comeback against the Toronto Blue Jays.

J.D. Martinez lifted Boston to arguably its biggest win of the 2021 Major League Baseball season Thursday night at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., launching a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning to propel the Red Sox to an 8-7 victory.

The Red Sox entered the final frame down by two runs, but they continued to show the fight they’ve demonstrated throughout the early part of this season, much to Big Papi’s delight.

Ortiz took to Twitter to share his excitement, tweeting: “Thats how we do it @RedSox”

The win helped the Red Sox maintain sole possession of first place in the American League East, which could turn into an absolute dogfight. The Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees and Blue Jays all look like stiff competition, and every win — especially those against divisional opponents — is important.

Plus, if you receive the David Ortiz stamp of approval, you’re doing something right.