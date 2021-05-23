NESN Logo Sign In

Darwinzon Hernandez played seventh-inning relief hero for the Red Sox on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies and it was one of the biggest reasons why Boston was able to pull out a 4-3 victory.

Hernandez took over for a struggling Phillips Valdez in the seventh as the left-hander entered the game with bases loaded and one out. He first struck out Phillies slugger Bryce Harper for the second out of the game and, after hitting Rhys Hoskins and thus allowing a run, Hernandez recorded an inning-ending strikeout against Brad Miller.

It ultimately helped the Red Sox escape a seventh-inning, bases-loaded jam.

Hernandez, who is never shy in expressing his emotion, was fired up with the second strikeout as he walked off the mound.

Darwinzon is all of us. pic.twitter.com/YCSMdOAdj8 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 23, 2021

“It was a big moment, a big spot,” Hernandez said, through a translator, on a postgame video conference. “Obviously, after I hit the previous batter, having the bases loaded, it’s just a lot of emotion flowing through. So when I was able to get that out it was an exciting moment.

“But just trying to pick up my teammate. (Phillips) Valdez had done it for us this season a lot of times so I just wanted to do it for him,” Hernandez said. “But it was a big spot, and a big moment for us.”