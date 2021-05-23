Red Sox Wrap: Xander Bogaerts, Darwinzon Hernandez Lead Way Over Phillies

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have earned their fourth straight win and claimed yet another three-game series with their 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday night.

The Red Sox greatly benefitted from the bat of Xander Bogaerts, who recorded two RBIs, and the relief appearance of Darwinzon Hernandez, who got out of a pivotal seventh-inning jam.

And in all, seven Red Sox hits were enough to back a five-plus inning start by Boston right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.

With the victory, the Red Sox improved to 29-18 while the Phillies fell to 22-24.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Tight.

This one came down to the wire.