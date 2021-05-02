Red Sox Notes: Garrett Richards Is Silver Lining In Loss To Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox couldn’t close out a game against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, but the 5-3 loss wasn’t for lack of trying on Garrett Richards’ end.

Before the bullpen gave up the advantage Boston earned mostly thanks to Xander Bogaerts’ bat, the starter threw five innings and gave up a single earned run off four hits and a walk. He struck out seven, and despite having to throw a lot of pitches with the Rangers fighting through at bats, his stuff was on.

It cut his outing a little shorter than he’d hoped, though.

“It was a good outing, not obviously the best one,” Richards said in his postgame Zoom availability. “Nobody really wants to go five-and-dive, you know? I was looking to go a little bit deeper in the game but, like I said, they fouled off a lot of pitches. So, you know, a nice little building block outing. The last one was good, this one was decent, so we’re moving in the right direction. There’s still work to be done but I’m starting to feel some familiar stuff of when I’m doing good.”

Thanks to his last two outings, Richards has dropped his ERA from a 6.48 to a 4.00 by the end of his day against the Rangers.

Over that two-start stretch since he changed something in his mechanics, he’s thrown 12 innings with 17 strikeouts, having given up just two earned runs and a single walk.

“He was in command, obviously the pitch count was up, but that’s credit to the Rangers, but that’s really good,” manager Alex Cora said in his own postgame Zoom. “It seems like he’s under control, the game which is just not going fast for him. He is repeating his delivery, good breaking ball, good slider, good fastball. Probably the best fastball of the month and we’re very pleased with the way he’s throwing the ball.”