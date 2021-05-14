NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are motoring again, and a couple slight changes shouldn’t cause any hiccups.

Marwin González returns to the Red Sox lineup to bat seventh and will play third base Friday at Fenway Park when Boston opens its series against the Los Angeles Angels. González was off the last two days, which included the Red Sox’s 8-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night.

Having been Boston’s designated hitter Thursday, shortstop Xander Bogaerts also returns to his field position and will continue to bat fourth. Rafael Devers, who normally is Boston’s third baseman, is the designated hitter Friday and will follow Bogaerts on the lineup at the fifth spot. Michael Chavis is the leadoff hitter and second baseman for the second consecutive game. Bobby Dalbec rounds out the infield and will bat ninth.

J.D. Martinez will spend a second night in left field and continue to bat third. Alex Verdugo will bat second and play center field. Hunter Renfroe, who is tied for the American League lead in defensive runs saved (eight) and assists (five) will bat eighth.

Christian Vázquez bats sixth and will catch starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, who seeks to join Matt Clement and Pedro Martinez among the only Red Sox pitchers to go unbeaten in their first 10 starts with the team.

Right-hander Griffin Canning will oppose Pivetta as the Angels starting pitcher.

The full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox versus Angels game are below. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Pregame coverage will begin at 6 p.m. on NESN.