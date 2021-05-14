Red Sox Wrap: Early Bats Explode As Boston Avoids Sweep Vs. Athletics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox put an end to their offensive skid Thursday night at Fenway Park, and their two home runs and 13 hits propelled them to a 8-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

The win also snapped a three-game losing streak as the Red Sox avoided a sweep from the Athletics, despite losing just their third series of the season.

The Red Sox improved to 23-16 with the win while the Athletics fell to 23-16 with the loss.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD (OR TWO?)

Early offense.

The Red Sox scored six runs — two home runs — before they even recorded six outs.

ON THE BUMP

— Garrett Richards put together another solid start, despite losing it a little bit in the late innings.