Red Sox Vs. Marlins Lineups: Danny Santana Starts, J.D. Martinez Sits

The Red Sox and Marlins are set to square off Sunday in the finale of their three-game series at Fenway Park.

Boston will send struggling lefty Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill as it looks to complete a series sweep. Rodriguez started the season strong but went 1-3 with a 6.48 ERA in May.

Miami manager Don Mattingly will counter with righty Sandy Alcantra.

As for the lineups, J.D. Martinez will get the day off with Alex Verdugo handling the designated hitter duties. Super utilityman Danny Santana will slide into center field and bat fifth with Kiké Hernández hitting leadoff and playing second base.

Christian Vázquez will bat seventh and handle the catching duties for Rodriguez.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Marlins game. NESN will air the matchup, with pregame coverage starting at noon ET. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

RED SOX (32-20)

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Alex Verdugo, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Danny Santana CF

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Christian Vázquez, C

Marwin Gonzalez, LF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B