Here’s The Julio Jones Trade That Reportedly Is Expected To Happen

Tennessee just might trade for Julio Jones after all.

Since Jones made it clear he wants to move on from the Atlanta Falcons, the Titans have been identified as a potential landing spot for the 32-year-old receiver. Plus, there are reports indicating Jones is interested in the Titans, as well as the New England Patriots.

A report last week seemingly eliminated the chances of Tennessee landing Jones, despite the recruitment efforts from Titans players. However, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Sunday completely reversed the narrative surrounding Jones and Tennessee.

Check out this excerpt form his column:

In league circles, the current expectation is that, eventually, the Falcons will send Jones to the Titans for a second-round pick.

This isn’t a report that the Titans have offered or will offer a second-round pick, or that the Falcons will take a second-round pick for Jones. They continue to want a first-rounder for Jones, with the Falcons contributing nothing to his salary in 2021 or 2022. This is simply a reflection of the current thinking among folks in the know about where this is all likely to end up.

The widespread belief that the Titans will get Jones for a second-round pick further undercuts the ESPN report that the Falcons have a 2022 first-round pick on the table for Jones. It?s possible, however, that the ESPN report was incomplete. As one source with knowledge of the dynamics explained it last night, there’s a very good chance that someone has put a 2022 first-round pick on the table in exchange for Jones plus more — possibly as much as a 2022 second-round pick.