How To Watch Red Sox, CT Sun Full Coverage Sunday On NESN

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox and the Connecticut Sun both are in action Sunday, and NESN will provide you with all of your coverage needs for both games.

The Red Sox will look to a complete a series sweep of the Miami Marlins in front of another packed Fenway Park crowd. Pregame coverage will start at noon ET on NESN with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.

For the nightcap, the Connecticut Sun will visit the Minnesota Lynx with tip-off set for 7 p.m. on NESN.

Fans can also stream both games on Watch NESN Live.

Here is a rundown of Sunday’s Red Sox and Sun programming schedules on the NESN Networks:

NESN

12 p.m.: “Red Sox First Pitch”

12:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Gameday”

1 p.m.: Marlins at Red Sox

4 p.m.: “Red Sox Extra Innings”

4:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Final”

7 p.m.: Sun at Lynx

For real-time updates on the NESN and NESN+ programming schedule, follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.