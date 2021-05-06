T.J. Oshie Scores Hat Trick In Return To Capitals After Father’s Death

T.J. Oshie was playing with a heavy heart Wednesday night.
The Washington Capitals forward returned to his team for their game against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden after the death of his dad earlier this week.
And even though the Rangers and Caps were dealing with some bad blood early on, Oshie made headlines differently by netting a hat trick.
It certainly was an emotional moment. Check it out:
Oshie’s team showed him all the love afterward.
Oshie was full of emotion.
It surely will be a moment he never will forget.