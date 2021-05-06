T.J. Oshie Scores Hat Trick In Return To Capitals After Father’s Death

NESN Logo Sign In

T.J. Oshie was playing with a heavy heart Wednesday night.

The Washington Capitals forward returned to his team for their game against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden after the death of his dad earlier this week.

And even though the Rangers and Caps were dealing with some bad blood early on, Oshie made headlines differently by netting a hat trick.

It certainly was an emotional moment. Check it out:

A meaningful night and 3rd goal for Oshie pic.twitter.com/vs2LoDEiei — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 6, 2021

Oshie’s team showed him all the love afterward.

All love for 7??7?? pic.twitter.com/JCvU2xeIm4 — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 6, 2021

"I felt like he needed a hug. I think, I told him like, you are the strongest person I know." ??



– Nicklas Bäckström#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/mCiG4q5DCH — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 6, 2021

Oshie was full of emotion.

It surely will be a moment he never will forget.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images