NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall looks like a completely rejuvenated player since joining the Boston Bruins at the NHL trade deadline.

Hall scored his seventh and eighth goals in 16 games — including this filthy game-winner — in Boston’s 3-2 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Monday night.

The forward has just two goals in 37 games this season for the Buffalo Sabres before being traded to the Bruins, and to say he’s thrived would be an understatement. It also helps that Hall also is enjoying himself, which was evident after Monday’s game.

“It’s been 16 games and it’s probably been some of the most enjoyable hockey I’ve ever played in my career,” Hall said over Zoom. “I hope there’s more to come.

“I’ve loved my time here,” he added. “This city is amazing.”

He’s also drawn high praise from his coach and teammates.

“He’s a real invested player for us at both ends,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said. “… That’s the Taylor Hall we were hoping to get.”