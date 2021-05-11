Taylor Hall looks like a completely rejuvenated player since joining the Boston Bruins at the NHL trade deadline.
Hall scored his seventh and eighth goals in 16 games — including this filthy game-winner — in Boston’s 3-2 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Monday night.
The forward has just two goals in 37 games this season for the Buffalo Sabres before being traded to the Bruins, and to say he’s thrived would be an understatement. It also helps that Hall also is enjoying himself, which was evident after Monday’s game.
“It’s been 16 games and it’s probably been some of the most enjoyable hockey I’ve ever played in my career,” Hall said over Zoom. “I hope there’s more to come.
“I’ve loved my time here,” he added. “This city is amazing.”
He’s also drawn high praise from his coach and teammates.
“He’s a real invested player for us at both ends,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said. “… That’s the Taylor Hall we were hoping to get.”
Brad Marchand said his new teammate is “so dialed in.”
“We knew how gifted and how talented he was. He’s rejuvenated,” he said. “He’s excited to be a part of a group like this. He’s so dialed in right now. We’re lucky to have him. When we saw he was traded here. We were so excited.”
Hall will continue to show his value to the Bruins when they begin their quest for the Stanley Cup on Saturday night against the Washington Capitals.
Here are some other notes from Monday’s Bruins-Islanders game:
— The Bruins officially clinched the No. 3 seed in the East Division before the game even was over.
Boston needed just one point against the Islanders, but came away with two so solidify the first-round matchup against old friend Zdeno Chara and the Washington Capitals.
“You probably could’ve guessed it was gonna play out this way,” Marchand said. “They’re a very dominant team. They’re built to be heavy. We’re excited for the challenge.”
— Ondrej Kase did not return to the game after suffering an upper-body injury. It’s unclear if it’s related to the one that kept him out of action since Jan. 16.
“Upper-body, he left he couldn’t finish the game,” Cassidy said. “That’s never a good sign. We’ll obviously have a better feel in the morning. I don’t believe he’ll play (Tuesday) (or) travel with us. I haven’t been in the medical room. … I’ll know more tomorrow.”
— Marchand added to his goal total, as well, with a gritty tally off a nice feed from David Krejci.
— Tuesday’s game against the Capitals means nothing when it comes to the standings, but it potentially could give fans a nice preview of what’s to come this weekend.