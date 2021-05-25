Tedy Bruschi Predicts Which Patriots QB Will Start Most Games In 2021

NESN Logo Sign In

Tedy Bruschi believes Cam Newton will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback when New England opens up its 2021 season in mid-September.

However, the former Pats linebacker thinks it won’t be terribly long into the campaign before Newton is replaced by the rookie.

Bruschi on Tuesday’s episode of “Get Up” was asked to predict whether Newton or Mac Jones will start more games for New England in 2021. The three-time Super Bowl champion opted for Jones, as he believes Newton will wear down quickly.

“I think Cam Newton will start the year,” Bruschi said on ESPN. “He’ll hold onto it possibly for four or five weeks. You do not want Mac Jones going in to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady. So, that’s Week 4. I think Cam holds it through there. I think Cam eventually does get beat up because of the nine, 10 times (per game) they want to run him and be a power quarterback. He gets beat up a little bit, his throwing accuracy suffers eventually and around the fifth or sixth game, here comes Mac Jones for the rest of the way.”

Bruschi’s prediction is a little bold, as a Patriots rookie quarterback never has started the majority of games in a season under Bill Belichick. And given the investment New England made in Jones, the organization can’t afford to screw up his development, which could be stunted if he’s thrown into the fire too early.

As such, all parties involved might benefit from the Patriots taking it slow with Jones.

