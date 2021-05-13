Why Tedy Bruschi Thinks Cam Newton Will Be Patriots’ Week 1 Starter

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones might be is the New England Patriots’ quarterback of the future, but is Cam Newton the signal-caller of the present?

A Pats legend seems to think so.

The Patriots drafted Jones 15th overall in last month’s NFL draft. He was regarded by many as someone that could play right away at the professional level, but the Patriots have a proven — albeit erratic — commodity in Newton.

The short answer is that they’ll battle it out in training camp for the starting job. But Tedy Bruschi thinks once Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins rolls around, it’ll be Newton under center.

“Absolutely, (Newton) will be the starter Week 1,” Bruschi said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up!” “And from what I’m hearing, I’m very excited to see Cam in terms of what he can do with who they got for him. The two tight ends, more throws in between the numbers, which is better for Cam, and they’ve got the players that can do that. And once in a while a shot, which they’ve got some receivers that can go deep now, too.

“So, they’re excited to see what all of these additions along the offensive line with Trent Brown coming back, Cam being their best running back and him hitting throws, high percentage throws, they’ve got the right people for it. So they’re excited to see him.”

Will it be Cam Newton or Mac Jones starting Week 1? Bill Belichick said "Cam's our quarterback" until someone beats him out, and Tedy sees Cam at the controls for the opener. pic.twitter.com/V7vi9zdWAg — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 13, 2021

Bruschi very well might be right.