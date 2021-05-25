Josh Uche Learning All He Can From Bill Belichick During Patriots OTAs

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are in learning mode this week.

With OTAs now fully underway, Patriots players have made their way back to Foxboro for the early optional offseason workouts.

Second-year linebacker Josh Uche is among those in attendance, and the team took a photo of him receiving some feedback from head coach Bill Belichick. Uche shared it on his own account with a straightforward message.

Knowledge is everything ? pic.twitter.com/IMQSv92PVe — Josh Uche ? (@_Uche35) May 25, 2021

Uche, a 2020 second-round pick out of Michigan, was limited to just nine games his rookie season due to injuries. He showed some promise when he did play, and now he’s entering a position battle at linebacker, primarily with Ja’Whaun Bentley.

Assuming Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy are the favorites to be the outside linebackers, while Dont’a Hightower is locked into an inside linebacker spot, Uche, Bentley and a few others will be among those vying for that last linebacker starting job. Uche has perhaps the most upside of the group, so the competition will be good for getting the most out of him.

No matter what, it’s obviously a good thing seeing him absorb as much as he can from Belichick.