These Xander Bogaerts-Carl Yastrzemski Stats Will Blow Red Sox Fans Away

At this point, it’s fair to say Xander Bogaerts is on track to have a Boston Red Sox career at least equal to that of Carl Yastrzemski.

We’re not joking. The numbers back it up.

Boston Sports Info on Sunday shared a graphic comparing the first 4,290 major league at bats from Yastrzemski, a Red Sox and baseball legend, and Bogaerts, the team’s franchise shortstop. Bogaerts tops Yastrzemski in five of the seven categories, though they all are very close.

Take a look:

Xander Bogaerts – Yaz

First 4,290 PA's



Hits

X – 1,128

Yaz – 1,113



2B

X – 246

Yaz – 245



HR

X – 125

Yaz – 117



RBI

X – 551

Yaz – 526



TB

X – 1,777

Yaz – 1,773



BA

X – .291

Yaz – .296



OPS

X – .811

Yaz – .848 — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 9, 2021

Remarkable stuff.

For much of his career, the one knock on Bogaerts was that he merely was an average-to-slightly above average defender. However, he now is well above average, as he again proved Saturday night.