Tom Brady Makes Candid Admission About Life After Football

Tom Brady admittedly is a bit uneasy about the next chapter of his life.

Brady effectively has been all football, all the time dating back to his collegiate days at Michigan in the late 1990s. But Father Time eventually comes for all athletes and the seven-time Super Bowl champion is no exception, though at times he’s made it seem like he might be.

While Brady surely already has started planning for his post-NFL endeavors, the idea of not playing football still spooks him.

“I think there’s a lot of time and energy still focused on being a great quarterback, that when that’s done, although I’m a little fearful of it ending, I am open to the belief that there will be a lot of opportunities for me to do things that I haven’t had a chance to do that I really think I can help a lot of people,” Brady recently said on HODINKEE Radio, as transcribed by the New York Post.

Sure, not being under center through the fall and winter likely will be strange for Brady at first. But we have a feeling the future Hall of Fame QB will be just fine whenever he elects to hang up his pads.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images