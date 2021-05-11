Patriots’ James White Opens Up About ‘Strange’ Free Agency, Re-Signing

NESN Logo Sign In

Two months ago, running back James White officially re-signed with the New England Patriots.

On Tuesday, he explained why.

Speaking with reporters for the first time since his brief foray into free agency concluded, the three-time Super Bowl champion pointed to familiarity as one of the main reasons he chose to remain in New England.

“I’m just very familiar with everybody,” White said in a video conference. “They always put me in a position to succeed. And being back around these guys in the locker room, we have a great group of guys that have helped me shape the person and the player that I am today — the coaches and the players. So it was only right to come back and compete.”

Since White signed his second NFL contract before his rookie deal expired, this was his first time experiencing free agency.

“It’s definitely a different experience,” he explained. “Obviously, with COVID and everything, too, it’s a little different with that and the (lower) salary cap and all that. But it’s good to be back, seeing familiar faces in guys that I know. (I’m excited to) get back in the locker room with these guys, bounce back and do better than we did last year and improve from it.”

White spent roughly 10 days on the open market in mid-March, reportedly drawing interest from multiple teams — including Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers — before agreeing to re-sign with the Patriots.