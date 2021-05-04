Tom Wilson Avoids Suspension, Fined For Roughing Pavel Buchnevich

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL did not take much issue with the latest antics from Tom Wilson.

The Washington Capitals goon only was fined for his actions Monday against the New York Rangers. His transgressions included punching a defenseless Pavel Buchnevich in the back of the head before bodyslamming a helmetless Artemi Panarin to the ice.

But it only was the former misstep that got the attention of the NHL’s department of player safety, which hit Wilson with a fine.

Washingtonâ€™s Tom Wilson has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Roughing NY Rangersâ€™ Pavel Buchnevich. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 4, 2021

Because it’s only a fine, the NHL won’t explain their decision-making with a video, like they do with suspensions. So, we’ll probably never know the rationale.

The Rangers rightfully were furious with Wilson’s actions, which only were further enabled by the dimwitted reaction from Caps head coach Peter Laviolette.

The Capitals and Rangers will play again Wednesday night.