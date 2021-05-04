Let’s Completely Overanalyze Aaron Rodgers’ Twitter Activity Amid Drama

NESN Logo Sign In

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the segment of the Aaron Rodgers drama where we overanalyze the social media activity of the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Rodgers remains the hot-button topic in the NFL amid his reported consternation with the only team he’s ever known. It feels very much possible Rodgers has played his final game for the Pack.

That’s why this tweet from Rodgers’ teammate (for now), receiver Davante Adams, generated no shortage of “What does it mean?!” memes Monday afternoon.

Gotta appreciate what u got while ya got it! — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) May 3, 2021

It doesn’t take a genius to see how that could be related to Rodgers’ war with the team. It could also be seen as a bit of a farewell to Rodgers. Or, it’s possible it could be completely unrelated to Rodgers.

However.

Rodgers further fanned the flames, albeit indirectly, when he “liked” the tweet on Twitter.