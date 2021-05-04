Let’s Completely Overanalyze Aaron Rodgers’ Twitter Activity Amid Drama

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the segment of the Aaron Rodgers drama where we overanalyze the social media activity of the Green Bay Packers quarterback.
Rodgers remains the hot-button topic in the NFL amid his reported consternation with the only team he’s ever known. It feels very much possible Rodgers has played his final game for the Pack.
That’s why this tweet from Rodgers’ teammate (for now), receiver Davante Adams, generated no shortage of “What does it mean?!” memes Monday afternoon.
It doesn’t take a genius to see how that could be related to Rodgers’ war with the team. It could also be seen as a bit of a farewell to Rodgers. Or, it’s possible it could be completely unrelated to Rodgers.
However.
Rodgers further fanned the flames, albeit indirectly, when he “liked” the tweet on Twitter.
After doing a little more digging into Rodgers’ likes — content creation isn’t the most glorious of jobs — it’s clear Rodgers has plenty of interest in cryptocurrency. So here’s a free idea for the Packers: Renegotiate Rodgers’ contract in Bitcoin or Ethereum or even Dogecoin. What have you got to lose at this point?
At this point, it would be easier to list the things Rodgers isn’t peeved about in Green Bay. According to reports, his contract is a point of contention, but he’s also reportedly unhappy with not having more of a say in personnel decisions. Then there’s the whole Jordan Love thing, too.
Rodgers has yet to really weigh in publicly, so until then, Twitter nonsense will have to do.