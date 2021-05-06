Watch Ducks’ David Backes Get Emotional During Tribute In St. Louis

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s unclear what the future holds for David Backes, but if he indeed is retiring, he certainly got a nice sendoff from his former team.

The Anaheim Ducks forward said it’s a “probability” but not a “certainty” that his season will be his last in the NHL, and he was active Wednesday night against the St. Louis Blues in the Ducks’ final game against them this year.

Backes spent 10 years with the Blues — five as captain — before signing with the Boston Bruins four seasons. He ultimately was traded to the Ducks in 2020.

The 37-year-old told reporters before what could be his last game in his former building that he was going to “soak it all in,” and he certainly did just that.

First, check out the tribute video from the Blues that featured career highlights, including goals and fights.

If this is your final game in St. Louis, then it was quite a run. Congratulations on everything, @dbackes42. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/MfFSgYEneg — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 6, 2021

Now, and be sure to get some tissues, check out Backes’ emotional reaction.