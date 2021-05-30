Julio Jones Rumors: These Two Teams Have Entered Trade Sweepstakes

NESN Logo Sign In

As trade rumors swirl around Julio Jones, the two teams everyone can’t stop talking about are the Patriots and Titans.

And for good reason. A report Sunday indicated Tennessee is the most likely destination for the Atlanta Falcons receiver, and multiple reports suggest New England has at least some interest in a trade for the 32-year-old wideout.

Just keep an eye on the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Sunday offered the following report on Jones and the Ravens:

Asking around league on Julio Jones, teams are watching 49ers closely, though uncertain how far they'd go after giving up 1s for Trey Lance. Ravens would be willing to get involved at right price. High demand plus $15M salary a hurdle. Teams could ask ATL to cover some cost. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 30, 2021

And, the same day, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo discussed the Rams’ interest in a trade for Jones.

“The Falcons have been fielding offers and some of the teams we’ve heard about — the Titans, the Rams — yes, my understanding is those are two of the teams that have had conversations with Atlanta,” he said. “The problem is, the Rams are really short on draft capital. They don?t have first”round picks for the next two years.”