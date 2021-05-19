It’s been a while since the Boston Bruins were on home ice ahead of a playoff game, but they certainly got the crowd fired up before puck drop.
Fan banner captains made their return to TD Garden on Wednesday night ahead of Game 3, and the B’s got a heck of a guest to get the already-electric crowd even louder.
The Mighty Quinn Waters from Weymouth, Mass. served as the fan banner captain for Game 3 against the Washington Capitals.
Waters has had a special relationship with the Bruins for a few seasons. He’s led the team out prior to dropping the puck at center ice, while also building a friendship with Charlie Coyle.
Yeah, we definitely missed this in 2020.
