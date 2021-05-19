NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a while since the Boston Bruins were on home ice ahead of a playoff game, but they certainly got the crowd fired up before puck drop.

Fan banner captains made their return to TD Garden on Wednesday night ahead of Game 3, and the B’s got a heck of a guest to get the already-electric crowd even louder.

The Mighty Quinn Waters from Weymouth, Mass. served as the fan banner captain for Game 3 against the Washington Capitals.

Waters has had a special relationship with the Bruins for a few seasons. He’s led the team out prior to dropping the puck at center ice, while also building a friendship with Charlie Coyle.

Check it out:

Your first Banner Captain of the 2021 Playoff season…The Mighty Quinn. pic.twitter.com/FL6QByyMCD — NESN (@NESN) May 19, 2021

A Mighty strong start. ?



The Mighty Quinn is tonight?s Honorary Fan Banner Captain!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/xUQowE8ovK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 19, 2021

Yeah, we definitely missed this in 2020.