Rafael Devers on Wednesday reset the score against the Atlanta Braves with his 14th home run of the year.

Down two runs in the bottom of the fourth with two outs, the Boston Red Sox third baseman had Xander Bogaerts on first, and took the third pitch he saw into the stands. Slight work for the team’s leader in home runs.

The two-run shot traveled 434 feet to center and tied things up at 3-3. Check it out.

The Braves took the lead back to start the fifth and regain the lead, but don’t count the Red Sox out.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images