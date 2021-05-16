Xander Bogaerts Has More Homers Than Any MLB Shortstop Since 2019

The Boston Red Sox are looking to sweep the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon.
The Sox offense was firing on all cylinders Saturday in their 9-0 victory over the Angels. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts was a major part of the offensive explosion as he launched a three-run no-doubter in the fifth inning.
Tom Caron and Jim Rice discussed Bogaerts’s evolution into one of the best shortstops in Major League Baseball and if he has a real chance at winning the American League MVP award this season.
