Alex Cora Pays Jason Varitek Ultimate Compliment For Role On Red Sox Staff

Jason Varitek has earned well-deserved praise and recognition from a number of players on the Boston Red Sox throughout the 2021 campaign.

Add Red Sox manager Alex Cora to the list of those who have complimented Boston’s game planning coordinator, too.

“Having Jason around, I’ve been saying all along, the work that this coaching staff has put in, it’s eye-opening,” Cora said during a pregame video conference before Boston’s 9-2 win over the New York Yankees.

Cora, though, doesn’t seem to think the organization will be able to keep Varitek for long due to the real possibly that he could receive a promotion elsewhere.

“But Jason, he’s gonna be a big league manager. At one point, we’re going to lose him, you know, that’s the reality of it,” Cora said. “And I’ll be the first one to celebrate that because he puts the work (in). He’s very knowledgeable. He’s respected. And it’s gonna be a big loss when that happens. But at the same time, you know, I will understand why and I’ll be very proud of him.”

Varitek has earned shoutouts from players including pitcher Nick Pivetta and outfielder Franchy Cordero, as well.