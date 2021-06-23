Nationals Throw Shade At Joe Giardi In Tweet Defending Max Scherzer

NESN Logo Sign In

Max Scherzer clearly has the support of his Washington Nationals club, and the organization depicted just that with a simple, yet comical tweet.

The Twitter post came midway through Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, after Scherzer was pulled from the contest. He allowed just two hits in five innings.

That wasn’t the story, however. The main takeaway was the fact Scherzer was checked, double-checked and even triple-checked by opposing manager Joe Giardi and the Phillies for illegal substances.

And it just so happens that was the theme of Washington’s tweet.

“Max Scherzer was filthy tonight,” the Nationals posted. “(We triple checked.)”

Scherzer clearly was frustrated by Giardi doing so. At one point, the left-hander dropped his hat and glove on the ground and almost dropped his pants. He settled for unbuckling his belt while standing on the mound with his hands in the air. That was pretty comical, too.