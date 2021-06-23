NESN Logo Sign In

Joe Girardi apparently wanted all the smoke Tuesday night.

The Phillies manager was ejected during Philadelphia’s game against the Washington Nationals after challenging Max Scherzer as the pitcher walked back to the dugout staring him down.

Let’s relive how we got there.

Scherzer was checked three times in four innings, including once in the middle of the fourth, for sticky substances. He, understandably, was peeved and undid his belt and threw his hat and glove to the ground.

So as Scherzer walked back toward the dugout after his fifth inning of work, he stared down Girardi and did not break eye contact during his stride. Girardi came out to say something to the pitcher, and Scherzer held his glove up to taunt Girardi.

When Scherzer returned to the dugout, he held up his hat and glove again.

After being checked for sticky substance 3 times tonight, Max Scherzer stared down Phillies Manager Joe Girardi while walking to the dugout. Girardi then left his dugout and had some words for Scherzer, which led to Girardi being ejected.pic.twitter.com/3laApv2YdR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 23, 2021

We don’t know if Girardi really believed one of Major League Baseball’s best pitchers truly was cheating, or if he wanted to try to throw Scherzer off his game.