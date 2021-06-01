NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Islanders decided to go with a different goalie in Game 2 than in Game 1 against the Boston Bruins.

Ilya Sarokin started Game 1 and gave up four goals in the loss to put the Islanders in a 1-0 hole in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series. But head coach Barry Trotz went with Semyon Varlamov, who was nails against Boston in the regular season.

The result? A 39-save performance in the Isles’ series-tying overtime win over the Bruins on Monday night at TD Garden.

For Trotz to go with Varlamov over Sorokin, though, was a “pretty easy decision.”

“It was a pretty easy decision. We have two really good goaltenders,” Trotz told reporters over Zoom. “But it was record. He was 5-1, his goals-against I think was under two. He’s a veteran. He’s not scared of these moments, and he’s been our rock for us all year. I hope he gets a ton of votes for Vezina, at least be a finalist, because he’s been one of our MVP’s this year.”

Varlamov was 5-1-0 against the B’s this season with a .943 save percentage and 1.93 goals-against average. So it’s clear to see why Trotz went in this direction.

It’s unclear who will start Game 3 on Thursday night as the series shifts to New York, but it’s fair to think Varlamov did enough to earn a second straight appearance between the pipes.