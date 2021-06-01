NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Lauzon might have a few nightmares about pucks bouncing off skates.

Not only did the Islanders score their first goal Monday night thanks to a puck deflecting off Lauzon’s foot and past Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask in the second period. The hockey gods twisted the knife in overtime when an ill-advised pass by Lauzon caromed off Charlie Coyle’s skate and led to a breakaway goal for Casey Cizikas as New York defeated Boston 4-3 at TD Garden.

“Couple of bad breaks on a few of their goals. That’s hockey, though,” Coyle reasoned during a video conference after Game 2 of the teams’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff series. “It’s a game of inches. Sometimes, you get bad breaks, and that’s the way it goes sometimes. It’s how you respond, and we’ve got to respond now and get the next one. That’s all.”

The Bruins, who won Game 1 on Saturday night 5-2, jumped out to an early lead in Game 2 when Coyle scored his second goal of the playoffs. The Islanders swung momentum in their favor in the second period, though, scoring three goals, two of which came on the power play.

The Bruins showed tremendous fight in the third period to force overtime, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand finding the back of the net to tie the score 3-3. They then had the Islanders up against the ropes at various points in OT before Lauzon’s miscue doomed Boston’s chances of taking a commanding 2-0 series lead.

With just over five minutes remaining in the extra period, Lauzon attempted to make a D-to-D pass along the blue line rather than send the puck back in deep along the boards. Unfortunately for the B’s, the pass never reached its intended target, instead ricocheting off Coyle’s skate and right to Cizikas, who beat Rask down the other end to even the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.