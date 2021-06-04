Belmont Stakes Challenge: Win $50 Gift Card By Making Picks At NESN Games

NESN Logo Sign In

The final leg of the Triple Crown is here, and a stacked eight-horse field is set to run in the Belmont Stakes this weekend.

The 12-furlong gallop goes off Saturday night at Belmont Park just outside New York City. Once again, NESN Games along with Chalkline Sports is giving you a chance to win with the latest Pick & Win contest.

Make sure to sign up now for the Belmont Stakes Challenge at NESN Games to play for a $50 Amazon gift card. The task is simple: Pick the top four finishers in Saturday’s race at Belmont, which might be a little easier than you might think with such a small field.

Here are the latest odds, via FanDuel Racing.

Essential Quality: 2-1

Rombauer: 3-1

Hot Rod Charlie: 7-2

Rock Your World: 9-2

Known Agenda: 6-1

Bourbonic: 15-1

Overtook: 20-1

France Go De Ina: 30-1

Essential Quality, of course, is the favorite after a fourth-place finish and skipping the Preakness. Speaking of the Preakness, it was Rombauer who won at Pimlico and comes in at a near-favorite 3-1. The two both raced in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland in early April, a race won by Essential Quality with Rombauer finishing third.

The Belmont Stakes begins Saturday at 6:47 p.m. ET, so hurry over to NESN Games and sign up now for the Pick & Win contest for your chance to win.