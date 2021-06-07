Brad Marchand Salutes Patrice Bergeron For Selke Trophy Nomination

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand seemingly could not be any less surprised about his longtime linemate’s latest achievement.

Patrice Bergeron on Sunday was named as a finalist for the 2021 Frank J. Selke Trophy, which is awarded each season to the forward who best excels on the defensive end. This marks the 10th consecutive season Bergeron was named a finalist for the honor, which the Bruins captain has won four times in his career.

Shortly after the NHL revealed the Selke finalists — the Florida Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov and the Vegas Golden Knights’ Mark Stone received the other nominations — Marchand took to Instagram to celebrate Bergeron.

“Was there ever a question !! Congrats PB,” Marchand captioned an Instagram story.

Bergeron likely is only concerned with adding a different trophy to his collection. Boston’s pursuit of the Stanley Cup continues Monday when it hosts the New York Islanders for Game 5 of the teams’ second-round playoffs series.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images