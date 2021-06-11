NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman would’ve been hard-pressed to find himself in a better situation upon breaking into the NHL.

Not only was Swayman able to be in between the pipes for a team that entered the playoffs with Stanley Cup aspirations, he also was matched with a great mentor. Meeting with the media Friday for his exit interview, the Maine product sung the praises of Tuukka Rask to the highest degree.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Swayman told reporters, per a team-provided transcript. “He’s a world-class goalie, a world-class person, so it’s awesome to learn from him. He battled and I think everyone knows it. His compete level is unmatched, and he brings a fire every day, especially when it’s a playoff atmosphere. It’s awesome to see that in some of the games that he stole, especially in Washington. It was pretty phenomenal to watch, and again, I learned so much just from watching what he does and seeing how he takes care of his body. It was a really special experience and I’m super happy about that.”

There’s a chance the roles for Rask and Swayman in Boston could be reversed next season. The 2014 Vezina Trophy winner’s future is up in the air, but he made it clear Friday he’s not interested in playing for an NHL team other than the Bruins. But even if Rask re-ups with the B’s, offseason surgery could sideline him until January or February.

Swayman, meanwhile, figures to be a big part of the Bruins’ future plans after impressing in limited time this season.