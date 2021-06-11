Tuukka Rask Reveals He’ll Undergo Surgery As Bruins Begin Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask announced Friday that he’ll undergo surgery this offseason to repair a torn labrum in his hip.

Rask expects to have the procedure within the next month or so, which, according to the 34-year-old, could put him on track to return in January or February.

That obviously means Rask would miss the start of the 2021-22 NHL season, which already is filled with uncertainty for the veteran netminder, as he’s set to become a free agent this summer.

Rask said Friday he intends to keep playing but only wants to play for the Bruins, with whom he has spent his entire 14-year NHL career. He even expressed a desire to serve as a mentor for Boston’s younger goalies, most notably Jeremy Swayman, who’s coming off a strong rookie season and replaced Rask for the third period of Boston’s Game 5 loss to the New York Islanders in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Rask said he dealt with his hip injury throughout this season after initially feeling a pop during the Bruins’ playoff games against the Carolina Hurricanes inside the Toronto bubble last August.