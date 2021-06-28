Canadiens Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Online, On TV

The 2021 Stanley Cup Final has arrived.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens are set to kick off their best-of-seven series Monday night at Amalie Arena. The Bolts took down the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders en route to the Final, while the Habs dispatched the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights.

This marks Montreal’s first Final appearance since the 1992-93 NHL season. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is four wins away from back-to-back championships.

Here is how to watch Canadiens-Lightning Game 1 online and on TV:

When: Monday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports