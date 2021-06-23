Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Wins Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron may have gotten snubbed for this year’s Frank J. Selke Trophy, but he did take home some hardware Wednesday night.

The Boston Bruins center was named the recipient of the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, given “to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice during the regular season.”

Bergeron was named the captain of the Bruins ahead of the 2020-21 NHL season after Zdeno Chara signed with the Washington Capitals, and has been part of the organization since the 2003-04 season.

The 35-year-old constantly is praised about how he takes leadership of his team, even before he was the captain. Bergeron also founded “Patrice’s Pals” in 2006 — which provides an opportunity for children in hospitals to attend hockey games in Boston.

The list of what Bergeron has done off the ice goes on and on, with the captain constantly giving back to a community that he’s called home since he was 18 years old.