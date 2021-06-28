NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are hoping they can sustain their momentum when they welcome the Kansas City Royals to Fenway Park on Monday night.

The Sox and Royals open a four-game set, and Alex Cora’s team is looking to stay hot after sweeping a weekend series with the New York Yankees. Boston is a season-high 16 games over .500 after moving into first place with the Bronx Bombers broom job. The Sox have also turned things around at home, going 23-17 at Friendly Fenway this season, winning at a .622 clip since being swept by Baltimore to begin the season.

They’ll turn to Garrett Richards, who will try to snap out of a recent funk. The right-hander lasted just 1 2/3 innings in his last start, allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits while walking four in his shortest start since August. Richards carries an unsightly 9.82 over his last three starts, allowing at least four earned runs in each start.

Richards will be opposed by veteran left-hander Danny Duffy, which is good news for Marwin Gonzalez, who will hit eighth and play left field Monday night. Gonzalez is a .440 (11-for-25) lifetime hitter vs. Duffy. Gonzalez will replace Alex Verdugo in the lineup, with the All-Star hopeful getting the night off.

Red Sox (47-31)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Christian Vazquez, C

Bobby Dalebec, 1B

Marwin Gonzalez, LF

Michael Chavis, 2B

Garrett Richards, RHP (4-5, 4.74 ERA)

Royals (33-43)

Whit Merrifield, 2B

Jorge Soler, RF

Carlos Santana, 1B

Salvador Perez, C

Ryan O’Hearn, DH

Emmanuel Rivera, 3B

Hunter Dozier, LF

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Nicky Lopez, SS