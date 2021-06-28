Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Shares Instagram After Meeting With Barack Obama

NESN Logo Sign In

It seems head coach Ime Udoka wasn’t the only member of the Boston Celtics organization that was having a life-altering day, as Jaylen Brown was doing much of the same.

The Celtics All-Star took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of himself and former United States President Barack Obama. It seems Brown presented Obama with his own Celtics jersey, as well.

“What a great opportunity to learn today @barackobama thank you for taking the time,” Brown captioned the photo.

Check it out:

Brown, as Celtics fans know, has been involved in a number of off-the-court causes including promoting social justice during his short career.

Brad Stevens, the former head coach of the Celtics who now serves as the president of basketball operations, has said that Brown’s greatest contribution will come off the court. It seems the 24-year-old already is putting that into action.