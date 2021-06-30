Damian Lillard Odds: Do These Landing Spots Make Sense For Blazers Star?

NESN Logo Sign In

Damian Lillard reportedly is growing irritated with his situation in Portland and it could result in the Trail Blazers guard being pushed “out the door.”

Lillard, a six-time All-NBA guard, is frustrated due to fallout after Portland hired head coach Chauncey Billups, as well as the team’s inability to build around him, Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes reported earlier this week.

All told, it seemingly has made a trade for the perennial All-Star much easier to imagine than it once was. Especially due to the fact Lillard always remained loyal to the Blazers organization.

Well, the latest reports have caused bookmakers to take notice, and DraftKings SportsBook even released odds on where the 30-year-old Lillard could play next season.

Check out these odds from DraftKings SportsBook, per The Action Network.

Portland Trail Blazers -3335

New York Knicks +600

Miami Heat +1200

Boston Celtics +2000

Los Angeles Clippers +2000

Philadelphia 76ers +2000

Los Angeles Lakers +2000

